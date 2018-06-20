10 Reasons Why You Should Write a Business Plan

By The Young Entrepreneur Council/Small Business Trends

Business plans are dead — or are they? For many entrepreneurs, the business plan is an outmoded document that gets created mainly for the benefit of VCs and bank loan officers. Bootstrappers rarely think they need one to get by.

But the fact is that a business plan — even just a one-pager with a few financial projections — can be a valuable internal tool. A road map for even the smallest or earliest-stage idea. It can foster alignment, set the tone for the business and even help you craft your brand messaging.

