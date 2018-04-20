Handmade Business

10 Things Your Craft Business Website Needs

April 20, 2018
By Christine Schinagl

Recently, I’ve seen more and more Cutting for Business readers making the switch from selling on social media and marketplaces to selling on their own websites! If you take a look at my recommended path for craft sellers, you’ll see that this is my recommended end goal for everyone. If you are in the process of starting your own website, here’s a list of 10 things you’ll want to be sure your site has.

  1. Clear, crisp, stunning product photos. Simply put, great photos sell your products. Grab some tips for photographing your products in this post.
  2. Easy to use navigation. Your website should be easy to navigate. If it isn’t, your customer may get frustrated and leave.

READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE HERE

