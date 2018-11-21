7 Ways to Avoid Handmade Business Burnout

By Donna Maria Coles Johnson/Small Business Trends

I’ve seen it over and over again — new makers with stars in their eyes, launching a new business selling products they love to make, scratching an insatiable creative itch. In the beginning comes the honeymoon, the period of time when everything is sunshine and roses. There is nothing but love, and you cannot wait to get to the point where you can quit your job and awaken every morning to pursue your passion and make more stuff.

Then one day, the enthusiasm dampens when someone tells you that all of the handmade product buyers are on Instagram. This is shocking to you because you thought they were all on Facebook, and you spent $300 and several months perfecting the targeting and timing of your sponsored Facebook posts. Then, a customer writes a negative review on her Twitter and publicly asks for her money back — tagging your Twitter handle of course.

