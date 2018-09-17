Handmade Business

Amazon Launches Small Business Shop

September 17, 2018
Amazon Launches Small Business Shop

Mid-September, 2018, Amazon opened “Amazon Storefronts,” a new store for customers to shop exclusively from U.S. small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. With Storefronts, customers can shop a curated collection of over one million products, and deals from nearly 20,000 U.S. small and medium-sized businesses, and learn more about profiled businesses through featured videos and stories. Amazon launched the new store to offer customers an easy way to buy from small and medium-sized businesses in all 50 states through the convenient and trusted Amazon experience.

For example, customers will enjoy shopping from more than 25 product categories to discover unique items from U.S. innovators, artisans, entrepreneurs and more.

READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE HERE

781 Views
Share This
Previous article
FedEx Ground Now Running Six Days a Week
Handmade Business
Handmade Business

Articles by the editors of Handmade Business.

Related Posts