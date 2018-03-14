Five Unexpected Self-Care Habits for Creative Entrepreneurs

By Sara Jane Case/Honeybook

In the world of creative entrepreneurs and small business owners, the most trending topics currently are “self-care” and “work-life balance.” One of the main complaints of my clients is that of exhaustion and burnout due to the demands of our creative endeavors as business owners and often, “solopreneurs.”

What good is meeting our goals if we are dry and tired and empty when we get there? Entrepreneurs have a unique lifestyle, a unique set of stressors and often struggle with self-doubt related to their overall business productivity. Learning self-care techniques can be the difference between burning out and creating sustainable growth for the long-term.

Here are my five unexpected self-care habits for entrepreneurs:

Yep. You heard me correctly. Are you in the middle of a launch? Do you have a deadline tomorrow? Are you at the final lap of your re-brand? Slow down.

Take more breaks, drink more water, cook nourishing meals, take real lunch breaks

Slow down. I know it seems counter-intuitive. People usually start to neglect their basic needs during these times. They stop sleeping, they eat food that doesn’t support their well-being and they try to work hours on end.

What usually happens during this time is that you spend a lot of time at your computer and very little time getting actual inspired work done. Nothing creates lack- luster work like trying to force it all to go through. Take better care of yourself during those intense times and watch as you start to bring your business into alignment and your productivity and inspiration levels peak!

Raise your prices

It may not sound like self-care, but, the quickest way to overwhelming stress is being overworked and under paid. Charge enough for your services and raise your rates over time! You wouldn’t stay at a corporate job that didn’t pay your bills and never gave you a raise, treat yourself as well or better than they would!

Develop your schedule with intention and caution

Expecting ourselves to work at peak performance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. straight isn’t really fair. Holding that expectation will only guarantee that your butt is in a seat; it won’t support you being effective or inspired which are the keys to creating work that will support you in the long-term. Instead, listen to your natural rhythm, and ask when are you the most creative, the most productive, and the most social? Create a schedule that supports the kind of work you should do during certain hours.

