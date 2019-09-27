The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
December 2019
VOL. 45 NO. 523
FEATURES
6 Handmade Entrepreneur of the Year 2019
Meet the top six nominees of this coveted accolade
By Stephanie Finnegan
16 Starting a Business Based on Facts, not Fiction
Why a business plan is necessary
By Patrice Lewis
22 Readers’ Responses
Readers’ experience with business plans
30 Philanthropy and You
How to make giving work for your handmade business
By Joyce Marder