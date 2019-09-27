The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

December 2019

VOL. 45 NO. 523

FEATURES

6 Handmade Entrepreneur of the Year 2019

Meet the top six nominees of this coveted accolade

By Stephanie Finnegan

16 Starting a Business Based on Facts, not Fiction

Why a business plan is necessary

By Patrice Lewis

22 Readers’ Responses

Readers’ experience with business plans

30 Philanthropy and You

How to make giving work for your handmade business

By Joyce Marder





