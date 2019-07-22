The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
Handmade Business October 2019
October 2019
VOL. 45 NO. 522

FEATURES

6 Spotlight on Success
From Student to Mentor
By Joyce Marder

10 Uniquely You
What makes your product stand out?
By Melissa Jones

12 Local Marketing Mayhem
How one local artisan markets her business
By Melissa Jones

14 Expansion by Email
How email can increase buyers
By Joyce Marder

16 Selling with Studio Demonstrations
A powerful sales tool
By Patrice Lewis

24 DADA Launches into Digital Collaborative Art
Selling and buying art with cryptocurrency is the future
By Daniel Grant

16 #HashtagThis
Your go-to resource for hashtage ideas
By Stephanie Hintz