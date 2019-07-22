Handmade Business October 2019

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.Still have questions? Contact us here.
October 2019
VOL. 45 NO. 522
FEATURES
6 Spotlight on Success
From Student to Mentor
By Joyce Marder
10 Uniquely You
What makes your product stand out?
By Melissa Jones
12 Local Marketing Mayhem
How one local artisan markets her business
By Melissa Jones
14 Expansion by Email
How email can increase buyers
By Joyce Marder
16 Selling with Studio Demonstrations
A powerful sales tool
By Patrice Lewis
24 DADA Launches into Digital Collaborative Art
Selling and buying art with cryptocurrency is the future
By Daniel Grant
16 #HashtagThis
Your go-to resource for hashtage ideas
By Stephanie Hintz