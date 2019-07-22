Handmade Business October 2019

The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

October 2019

VOL. 45 NO. 522

FEATURES



6 Spotlight on Success

From Student to Mentor

By Joyce Marder

10 Uniquely You

What makes your product stand out?

By Melissa Jones

12 Local Marketing Mayhem

How one local artisan markets her business

By Melissa Jones

14 Expansion by Email

How email can increase buyers

By Joyce Marder

16 Selling with Studio Demonstrations

A powerful sales tool

By Patrice Lewis

24 DADA Launches into Digital Collaborative Art

Selling and buying art with cryptocurrency is the future

By Daniel Grant

16 #HashtagThis

Your go-to resource for hashtage ideas

By Stephanie Hintz