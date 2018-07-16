By: smallbiztrends/U.S. Small Business Administration

It’s not unusual to turn a hobby into a business, and that includes crafting. If you have ever thought about selling your crafts or turning your crafting love into a part-time or full-time business, here are things to consider in how to start a craft business.

Research the Market Demand

If you’re looking to start a craft business, make sure there’s demand. Are people thrilled to get your crafts as gifts? Have people offered to buy your creations?

Here are two ways to research a craft business. Go to craft shows. Or browse craft marketplace websites like Etsy and Handmade at Amazon. See what’s already out there in your niche. Look to see if your items fit into an existing product category (there’s likely demand), but there aren’t a gazillion sellers selling very similar items (too much competition for the same thing).