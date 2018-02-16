Know Your Market Before You Figure Out Your Marketing Message

By Jody Gabourie

When you understand the type of people you are marketing to, you can craft marketing messages that speak directly to them.

Who are you marketing to? Who are you trying to sell to? You need to be really clear about this — not just to craft your marketing message but for your overall business.

Identify your target market

It is important to zero-in on a primary group of people and really understand who they are and what makes them tick. The better you know them, the more you understand how your product or service fits into their lives. You can determine if they have problems you can help them with, and then position your product or service as the ideal solution. To put it bluntly, if you don’t define your target group or niche, you won’t be able to create a powerful, compelling marketing message.



You need to have a target or niche market to figure out whom you’re approaching and trying to talk to and start a business relationship with. If you don’t know whom you want to market to, then it’s going to be pretty hard to do any marketing! It’s also going to be really difficult to figure out your marketing message if you’re not sure whom you are aiming it at.

Understand customer needs

To come up with a message that speaks directly to your prospective clients’ needs you need to understand who they are and what issues they have that you can help them with. It is only when you understand this that you can speak directly to them in a compelling and meaningful way.

When you understand the type of people you are marketing to, you can craft marketing messages that speak directly to them. You can more easily position your products or services as the best solution to their problem. They will feel as if you are speaking their language and that you understand them, which in turn builds trust and rapport.

Keep your niche specific

What happens if you don’t figure out what your target or niche is? Many of us like to believe that the number of people who want and need our product or service has no limit. Also, most of us truly want to help as many people as possible and so therefore believe we almost have an obligation to let everyone know about what we offer.

But the truth of the matter is, if a small business tries to market to everyone, they’ll eventually lose money and quite possibly go out of business. You need to focus your marketing efforts on those people most likely to buy what you offer. And as mentioned previously, your marketing efforts will miss the mark if your marketing message is not geared towards a specific target market or niche.

The truth of the matter is, if a small business tries to market to everyone, they’ll eventually lose money and quite possibly go out of business.

You need to know whom you’re talking to so you can talk to them properly and get their attention. If you don’t, your marketing fails, you don’t attract new clients, and your business falters and eventually fails. How’s that for a lousy scenario?

