SBA Plans Twitter Chat to Help Small Businesses Improve Online Marketing

By Small Business Trends

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is holding a chat at #SBAchat to help you take your online marketing plan to the next level. On August 28, 2018, at 12 p.m. ET, the SBA will hold the chat on Twitter to share online marketing tips and resources. As the premier public resource for small businesses in the U.S., the SBA has been helping entrepreneurs succeed since 1953.

The goal of the SBA is to help Americans start, build, and grow businesses and it has extensive experience in making this happen. This includes a treasure trove of marketing strategies for your online platform.

