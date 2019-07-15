Your go-to resource for hashtag ideas
Have you ever wondered how your favorite artists come up with
just the right hashtags? What are some of the hashtags you’ve used to help gain
more followers on Instagram? Here’s a great compilation of hashtags that you
can use to boost your art and craft business. If you don’t see your medium,
don’t worry – see what hashtags you can come up with based off some you see
here. Use these hashtags with your social media posts and watch your number of
followers soar exponentially.
Handmade Hashtags
•#handmade
•#madebyhand
•#artisanmade
•#buyhandmade
•#handmadebusiness
•#handmadelove
•#handmademovement
•#shophandmade
•#instacrochet
Stockabl Hashtags
•#stockabl
•#stockablmaker
•#stockableseller
•#stockablwholesale
•#stockableartist
Etsy Hashtags
•#etsysellersoninstagram
•#etsyart
•#etsymaker
•#etsysmallbusiness
•#etsytribe
•#etsysuccess
•#etsyartist
•#etsyshopowner
•#etsyseller
Instagram Artistic Hashtags
•#artistoninstagram
•#instaart
•#illustragram
•#artistsofinstagram
•#instagramartist
•#artistsofig
•#instagramart
•#pottersofinstagram
•#instacrochet
•#knittersofinstagram
•#instaknit
•#instajewelry
•#instacraft
Generic Art/Crafts Hashtags
•#art
•#coolart
• #abstractart
•#contemporaryart
•#artlife
•#artlifestyle
•#artbusiness
•#workinprogress
•#practicingartist
•#visualart
•#artonline
•#realism
•#artfan
•#artfanatic
•#buymyart
•#artsy
•#fineart
•#creative
•#artfair
•#artshow
•#creativelife
•#maker
•#originalart
•#emergingartist
•#createinspring
•#createinfall
•#createinwinter
•#createinsummer
•#craftsposure
•#handsandhustle
•#handmadeinusa
•#crafts
•#handicraft
•#ooak
•#feelingcrafty
•#feelingfolksy
•#primitiveart
•#repurposed
•#projectoftheday
•#craftoftheday
•#crafter
•#craftaholic
•#craftnight
•#papercrafts
•#craftandshare
•#myart
Just for Ceramicists/Potters
•#ceramics
•#ceramicist
•#pottery
•#potter
•#wheelthrown
•#bisque
•#kiln
•#allfiredup
•#clay
•#clayoftheday
•#ceramicart
•#porcelain
•#stoneware
•#ceramica
•#handmadepottery
•#potterylife
•#claystudio
•#potterywheel
•#glazefordays
•#ceramilicious
•#greenware
Just for Jewelers
•#jewelry
•#handmadejewels
•#silverandgold
•#necklace
•#bracelet
•#earrings
•#itsaringthing
•#wirewrapped
•#handmadejewellery
•#jewelryaddict
•#jewelryoftheday
•#jewelryjunkie
•#ilovejewelry
•#imakejewelry
•#sparklythings
•#bohojewelry
•#jewelrymaker
•#musthave
•#uniquejewelry
•#jeweler
•#artisanjewelry
•#jewelrylovers
•#igjewelry
•#beadedjewelryofinstagram
•#oneofakindjewelry
•#jewelryartist
•#etsyjewelry
Just for Fiber
•#crochetgirlgang
•#weaverfever
•#nicegirlsneedleclub
•#stitchart
•#textileoftheday
•#textiledesign
•#needlework
•#crocheteveryday
•#justknit
•#damngoodstitch
•#textileart
•#fiberarts
•#wovenlove
•#sewcool
•#needleandthread
•#grannysquare
•#shareyourknits
•#knitandthat
•#knitsperation
Just for Woodworkers
•#wood
•#woodworker
•#furniture
•#carving
•#carverforlife
•#woodshop
•#craftsman
•#craftswoman
•#craftsperson
•#reclaimedwood
•#handtools
•#timber
•#carvingoftheday
Just for Glassmakers
•#glass
•#artglass
•#blownglass
•#glassblower
•#headyglass
•#glassforsale
•#bestofglass
•#glasslife
•#glassshop
•#lampworking
•#boroforsale
•#glassdesign
•#stainedglass
•#glassware
•#glassoftheday
•#hotglass
Just for Metal Arts
•#metal
•#metalart
•#metalsculpture
•#welding
•#forging
•#metalhead
•#fabricator
•#fabrication
•#steel
•#steelofadeal
•#patina
•#metalsmith
•#blacksmith
•#metalgirl
•#metalman
•#justgrindit
Just for Sculptors
•#sculpture
•#isculpt
•#sculptor
•#contemporarysculpture
•#sculpturelover
•#sculptureoftheday
•#stonesculpture
•#bronzesculpture
•#metalsculpture
Just for Painters
•#oilart
•#acryliconcanvas
•#painting
•#stilllife
•#figurativepainting
•#acrylicpainting
•#watercolorist
•#watercolorart
•#paintingoftheday
•#watercolorpainting
•#watercolorsketch
•#oilsartist
•#acrylicart
•#gouache
•#paintpaintpaint
•#createmakeshare
•#madetocreate
•#makersgonnamake
•#modernmaker
•#handmadehustle
•#makersmovement
•#psimadethis
Just for Illustrators/Drawers
•#sketchbook
•#sketching
•#sketchdaily
•#justdraw
•#sketchpad
•#pencildrawing
•#artofdrawing
•#realistart
•#drawingoftheday
•#illustration
•#digitalart
•#illustratorlife
•#portrait
Just for Photographers
•#justshootit
•#instaphoto
•#picoftheday
•#camera
•#photography
•#instafocus
•#photographer
•#photooftheday
•#photoshop
•#wanderlust
•#focused
•#inthelens
•#photog
•#blackandwhite