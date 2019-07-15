Your go-to resource for hashtag ideas

Have you ever wondered how your favorite artists come up with just the right hashtags? What are some of the hashtags you’ve used to help gain more followers on Instagram? Here’s a great compilation of hashtags that you can use to boost your art and craft business. If you don’t see your medium, don’t worry – see what hashtags you can come up with based off some you see here. Use these hashtags with your social media posts and watch your number of followers soar exponentially.



Handmade Hashtags

•#handmade

•#madebyhand

•#artisanmade

•#buyhandmade

•#handmadebusiness

•#handmadelove

•#handmademovement

•#shophandmade

•#instacrochet

Stockabl Hashtags

•#stockabl

•#stockablmaker

•#stockableseller

•#stockablwholesale

•#stockableartist

Etsy Hashtags

•#etsysellersoninstagram

•#etsyart

•#etsymaker

•#etsysmallbusiness

•#etsytribe

•#etsysuccess

•#etsyartist

•#etsyshopowner

•#etsyseller

Instagram Artistic Hashtags

•#artistoninstagram

•#instaart

•#illustragram

•#artistsofinstagram

•#instagramartist

•#artistsofig

•#instagramart

•#pottersofinstagram

•#instacrochet

•#knittersofinstagram

•#instaknit

•#instajewelry

•#instacraft

Generic Art/Crafts Hashtags

•#art

•#coolart

• #abstractart

•#contemporaryart

•#artlife

•#artlifestyle

•#artbusiness

•#workinprogress

•#practicingartist

•#visualart

•#artonline

•#realism

•#artfan

•#artfanatic

•#buymyart

•#artsy

•#fineart

•#creative

•#artfair

•#artshow

•#creativelife

•#maker

•#originalart

•#emergingartist

•#createinspring

•#createinfall

•#createinwinter

•#createinsummer

•#craftsposure

•#handsandhustle

•#handmadeinusa

•#crafts

•#handicraft

•#ooak

•#feelingcrafty

•#feelingfolksy

•#primitiveart

•#repurposed

•#projectoftheday

•#craftoftheday

•#crafter

•#craftaholic

•#craftnight

•#papercrafts

•#craftandshare

•#myart

Just for Ceramicists/Potters

•#ceramics

•#ceramicist

•#pottery

•#potter

•#wheelthrown

•#bisque

•#kiln

•#allfiredup

•#clay

•#clayoftheday

•#ceramicart

•#porcelain

•#stoneware

•#ceramica

•#handmadepottery

•#potterylife

•#claystudio

•#potterywheel

•#glazefordays

•#ceramilicious

•#greenware

Just for Jewelers

•#jewelry

•#handmadejewels

•#silverandgold

•#necklace

•#bracelet

•#earrings

•#itsaringthing

•#wirewrapped

•#handmadejewellery

•#jewelryaddict

•#jewelryoftheday

•#jewelryjunkie

•#ilovejewelry

•#imakejewelry

•#sparklythings

•#bohojewelry

•#jewelrymaker

•#musthave

•#uniquejewelry

•#jeweler

•#artisanjewelry

•#jewelrylovers

•#igjewelry

•#beadedjewelryofinstagram

•#oneofakindjewelry

•#jewelryartist

•#etsyjewelry

Just for Fiber

•#crochetgirlgang

•#weaverfever

•#nicegirlsneedleclub

•#stitchart

•#textileoftheday

•#textiledesign

•#needlework

•#crocheteveryday

•#justknit

•#damngoodstitch

•#textileart

•#fiberarts

•#wovenlove

•#sewcool

•#needleandthread

•#grannysquare

•#shareyourknits

•#knitandthat

•#knitsperation

Just for Woodworkers

•#wood

•#woodworker

•#furniture

•#carving

•#carverforlife

•#woodshop

•#craftsman

•#craftswoman

•#craftsperson

•#reclaimedwood

•#handtools

•#timber

•#carvingoftheday

Just for Glassmakers

•#glass

•#artglass

•#blownglass

•#glassblower

•#headyglass

•#glassforsale

•#bestofglass

•#glasslife

•#glassshop

•#lampworking

•#boroforsale

•#glassdesign

•#stainedglass

•#glassware

•#glassoftheday

•#hotglass

Just for Metal Arts

•#metal

•#metalart

•#metalsculpture

•#welding

•#forging

•#metalhead

•#fabricator

•#fabrication

•#steel

•#steelofadeal

•#patina

•#metalsmith

•#blacksmith

•#metalgirl

•#metalman

•#justgrindit

Just for Sculptors

•#sculpture

•#isculpt

•#sculptor

•#contemporarysculpture

•#sculpturelover

•#sculptureoftheday

•#stonesculpture

•#bronzesculpture

•#metalsculpture

Just for Painters

•#oilart

•#acryliconcanvas

•#painting

•#stilllife

•#figurativepainting

•#acrylicpainting

•#watercolorist

•#watercolorart

•#paintingoftheday

•#watercolorpainting

•#watercolorsketch

•#oilsartist

•#acrylicart

•#gouache

•#paintpaintpaint

•#createmakeshare

•#madetocreate

•#makersgonnamake

•#modernmaker

•#handmadehustle

•#makersmovement

•#psimadethis

Just for Illustrators/Drawers

•#sketchbook

•#sketching

•#sketchdaily

•#justdraw

•#sketchpad

•#pencildrawing

•#artofdrawing

•#realistart

•#drawingoftheday

•#illustration

•#digitalart

•#illustratorlife

•#portrait

Just for Photographers

•#justshootit

•#instaphoto

•#picoftheday

•#camera

•#photography

•#instafocus

•#photographer

•#photooftheday

•#photoshop

•#wanderlust

•#focused

•#inthelens

•#photog

•#blackandwhite