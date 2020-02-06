You’ve spent countless hours creating your handmade business. You’ve honed your craft, sorted suppliers, created just the right packaging, and now you’re ready to take your business to the next level and start selling to customers. One of the first things you’ll need to address at this stage is your brand’s logo.

Logos are crucial, especially to a fledgling business. Logos are your visual calling card. When done right, they make a subtle, but powerful impression. When done wrong, they become a focal point in all the worst ways. The best logos are simple, giving the impression that all logos are a snap to create. They aren’t.

Hiring a professional is a great choice, if you’ve got the money. But if you’re cash-strapped and want to design your logo yourself, here are a few pro tips to keep in mind.

Research, Research, Research

Your logo is your first impression, and is the first place in which you can establish a brand presence.

Think about a company with a logo that sticks in your mind. What is it about the design that appeals to you? What colors are they using? Break it down and analyze it piece by piece to discover exactly what it is that grabs your attention. Then consider ways that you can create a similar effect in your own design.

Less is Best

Yes, the intricate artwork on some logos is definitely eye-catching, but unless you’re a trained artist or designer, achieving this custom-designed art look is best left to the pros. Complex art can very easily overwhelm the viewer and confuse them about your brand. Keep the design clean and simple. Check out templates online, there are a number available that can help guide you as you navigate design concepts.

Adhere to Your Color Code

Colors are crucial, but eyeballing them is not a great idea. The human eye can very easily mistake color hues, and can also very easily pick up on discrepancies. Pick one base color you want to work with, and use an online color palette creator to learn which colors will work well with the one that you’ve chosen. The palette will give you a variety of shades and complementary colors to work with, as well as open up possibilities for other elements of brand design, from labels, t-shirts and merch to the walls of your future store.

Don’t Forget the Fonts

A variety of fonts on the design is creative, right? Wrong. Using more than 2 or 3 different fonts creates a visual contrast that will take away from your logo design. Choose one font family to work with, and experiment with changing the color, size and weight of the fonts, rather than the fonts themselves. Even moving from upper to lowercase can add interest and emphasize certain words without distracting the viewer.

Your logo is the first thing people see, so make a lasting impression. Designing a logo that feels right for your brand may take time, but it’s time well spent.

For more information on how to update your retail presence with quality, unique products, visit www.stickeryou.com.