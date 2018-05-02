How to Accurately Price Handmade Products
How to Accurately Price Your Products
May 8: Choose from Two Sessions (Noon Eastern and 8 p.m. Eastern)
45-60 minutes
Includes live Q&A
Presenters
Adrianne Stone, entrepreneur and creator of the Wholesale Pricing Calculator. Spent three years honing her pricing strategy and calculations to develop this process.
Stephanie Hintz, Handmade Business Editor
Do you struggle with pricing your handmade products?
What You’ll Learn
- Why the “cost + materials X2” formula could lead you right out of business
- How to determine your actual overhead and how do you calculate it
- How to identify whether you should be selling a particular product line — or not
- How to calculate what you should really be paying yourself as an hourly wage
- Learn how pricing and branding go hand-in-hand to create a perceived value for your product line
- Understand the difference between “markup” and “profit”
- How to establish a wholesale percentage tier for every product you create
- How you can sell fewer products and make more money
- Live Q&A
Don’t waste any more time trying to figure this out for yourself! Sign up today.