How to Accurately Price Handmade Products

How to Accurately Price Your Products

… And Make More Money!

Set Accurate Retail Prices for your Products!

May 8: Choose from Two Sessions (Noon Eastern and 8 p.m. Eastern)

45-60 minutes

Includes live Q&A

Presenters

Adrianne Stone, entrepreneur and creator of the Wholesale Pricing Calculator. Spent three years honing her pricing strategy and calculations to develop this process.

Learn more about Adrianne here.

Stephanie Hintz, Handmade Business Editor

Do you struggle with pricing your handmade products?

What You’ll Learn

Why the “cost + materials X2” formula could lead you right out of business

How to determine your actual overhead and how do you calculate it

How to identify whether you should be selling a particular product line — or not

How to calculate what you should really be paying yourself as an hourly wage

Learn how pricing and branding go hand-in-hand to create a perceived value for your product line

Understand the difference between “markup” and “profit”

How to establish a wholesale percentage tier for every product you create

How you can sell fewer products and make more money

Live Q&A

Don’t waste any more time trying to figure this out for yourself! Sign up today.