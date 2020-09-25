Information provided by www.rd.usda.gov/files/sr40.pdf and updated by SA. If you know of any other guilds or cooperatives, not mentioned below, in your area feel free to email melissaj@jpmediallc.com with the listing information.
Alabama
Freedom Quilting Bee
Route 1, Box 43A
Alberta, AL 36720
Phone:334-573-2225
Alaska
Interior Rivers Arts & Crafts Co-op
Box 207
Aniak, AK 99557
Phone: 907-675-4418
Fax: 907-675-4419
Oomingmak Musk Ox Producers Co-operative 604 H Street Anchorage, AK 99501 Phone: 907-272-9225 Website: www.qiviut.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/muskox/
St. Lawrence Island Original Ivory Co-op, Ltd.
P.O. Box 11
Gambrell, AK 99642
Phone: 907-985-5826
Taheta Arts and Cultural Group
605 "A" Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
Phone: 907-272-5829
Yukon Flats Fur Cooperative
c/o Dixie Alexander
243 Beaver Boulevard
North pole, AK 99705
Phone: 907-488-7634 OR 907-662-2587
Arizona
Hopi Arts & Crafts-Silvercraft Co-op Guild
P.O. Box 37
St. Hwy 264 (Hopi Indian Reservation)
Second Mesa, AZ 86043
Phone: 520-734-2463
Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise P.O. Box 160 (Jct 264 & Rt. 12 at Window Rock, Near AZ/NM State Line) Window Rock, AZ 86515 Phone: Website: www.gonavajo.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/navajoartsandcrafts/
Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise P.O. Box 464 (Jct Hwy. 89 & 64) Cameron, AZ 86020 Phone:602-679-2228 Website: www.gonavajo.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/navajoartsandcrafts/
Arkansas
Arkansas Craft Guild P.O. Box 800 (Hwys. 5,9,& 14 North) Mountain View, AR 72560 Phone: 501-269-3897 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/
Arkansas Craft Guild 231A Central Ave. Hot Springs, AR 71901 Phone: 501-321-1640 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/
Arkansas Craft Guild 100 Markham Street (Excelsior Hotel Lobby) Little Rock, AR 72201 Phone: 501-371-0841 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/
Arkansas Craft Guild 33 Spring St. Eureka Springs, AR 72632 Phone: 501-253-7072 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/
Arkansas Craft Guild 518 West Dickson Street Fayetteville, AR 72701 Phone: 501-521-2016 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/
The Ironworks
On the Square in Mtn. View
Mountain View, AR 72560
Phone: 501-269-3999
California
Artist's Co-op of Mendocino, Inc 45270 Main Street Mendocino, CA 95460 Phone: 707-937-2217 Website: www.artcoopmendocino.com/
Artists' Collaborative Gallery 1007 Second Street Old Sacramento, CA 95814 Phone: 707-937-2217 Website: www.artcollab.com/
Arts & Crafts Cooperative, Inc. 1652 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94709 Phone: 510-843-2527 Website: www.accigallery.com
Earthworks
2547 8th Street, No. 33
Berkeley, CA 94710
Phone: 510-841-9810
Ferndale Arts Cooperative 580 Main, P.O. Box 723 Ferndale, CA 95536 Phone: 707-786-9634 Website: www.ferndalearts.com/
Gallery Saratoga Co-op, Inc.
14531 Big Basin Way, Unit #3
Saratoga, CA 95070
Phone: 408-867-0458
Made in Mendocino Artists Co-op
P.0. Box 510
Hopland, CA 95449
Phone: 707-744-1300
Many Hands of San Diego, Inc.
302 Island Avenue #lOl
San Diego, CA 92101
Phone: 619-557-8303
Nexus Woodshop
2707 8th Street
Berkeley, CA 94710
Phone: 510-849-3599
The Artery 207 G Street Davis, CA 95616 Phone: 916-758-8330 Website: theartery.net
The Soft Touch
1580 Haight Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
Phone: 415-863-3279
Valley Art Gallery 218 S. Main Street Salinas, CA 93901 Phone: 831-422-4162 Website: www.salinasvalleyartgallery.com
Trinity Alps Botannicals
PO. Box 196
Burnt Ranch, CA 95527
Phone: 916-623-2211
Colorado
Boulder Arts & Crafts Co-op 1421 Pearl Street Mall Boulder, CA 80302 Phone: 303-443-3683 Website: boulderartsandcrafts.com
Connecticut
Gallery Shop of Wesleyan Potters 350 S. Main Street Middleton, CT 06457 Phone: 203-344-0039 Website: www.wesleyanpotters.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/WesleyanPotters/
Florida
Gainesville Artisans Guild 224 NW. 2nd Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601 Phone: 352-378-1383 Website: www.artisansguildgallery.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtisansGuildGallery Instagram: www.instagram.com/artisansguild
Georgia
Cooperative Crafts Store
PO. Box 67 (at the Old Train Depot)
Tullulah Falls, GA 30573
Phone: 706-754-6810
Cooperative Crafts Store
On the Square
Dillard, GA 30537
Phone: 706-746-5990
Iowa
Country Moments
401 Main Street
Malvern, IA 51551
Phone: 712-624-9061
The Cupboard
100 South Frederick
Olewein, IA 50662
Phone: 319-283-1475
The Spider‘s Webb
Main Street
Webb, IA 51366
Phone: 712-838-4344
Kentucky
David Appalachian Crafts Center P.O. Box 2, Hwy 404 David, KY 41616 Phone: 606-886-2377 Facebook: www.facebook.com/David-Appalachian-Crafts-139030589509323
Kentucky Hills Industries
P.0. Box 186
Pine Knott, KY 42635
Phone: 606-354-2813
Morris Fork Crafts
930 Morris ForkRoad
Booneville, KY 41314
Phone: 606-398-2194
Pine Mountain-Letcher County Crafts Cooperative, Inc.
135 W. Main Street
Whitesburg, KY 41858
Phone: 606-633-2362
Taylorsville Jailhouse Arts & Crafts
Taylorsville Jailhouse
Cross Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Phone: 502-477-6654
Maine
Eastern Bay Cooperative Gallery
P.O. Box 126, Main Street
Stonington, ME 04681
Phone: 207-367-5006
H.O.M.E. Inc.
P.O. Box 10
Routes 1,3, & 5
Orland, ME 04472
Phone: 207-469-7961
Fax: 207-469-1023
Massachusettes
Cambridge Artists Cooperative 59A Church Street Cambridge 02138 Telephone: 617-868-4434 Website: cambridgeartistscoopshop.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/cambridgeartistscoop/
Clever Hand Gallery 52 Central Street Wellesley 02181 Telephone: 617-235-3272 Website: www.cleverhandgallery.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/clever.hand.gallery/
Minnesota
Association Artists in Wood
c/o Art Kliniske
RR 2, Box 177
Bemidji, MN 56601
Phone: 218-751-0901
The Brown Bag Cooperative
1319 Pacific Avenue
Benson, MN 56215
Phone: 612-843-4060
Ke-noo Manitok Wild Rice
P.O. Box 97
Callaway, MN 56521
Phone: 218-375-3435 OR 800-726-1863
Fax: 218-375-4765
Lady Slippers Designs Route 3, Box 556 Bemidji, MN 56601 Phone: 218-751-0763 (retail sales by appointment only) Fax: 218-751-0410 Website: www.ladyslipperdesigns.us/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/Ladyslipper-Designs-111632658856782/?fref=ts
Minnesota Everlasting Co-op
P.O. Box 102
Henning, MN 56551
Phone: 218-583-2533
Northwoods Pioneer Crafts Co-op P.O. Box 175 Two Harbors, MN 55616 Phone: 218-0834-4175 Website: www.pioneercrafts.com/
Mississippi
Artists and Crafters Gallery
102 Main Street
Starkville, MS 39759
Phone: 601-324-3562
BJ’S
124 Court Square
Carthage, MS 39051
Phone: 601-267-4179
Montana
Blackfeet Crafts Association
P.O. Box 51
(Sales Shop on U.S. 89 in St. Mary)
Browning, MT 59417
Open June 15-September 15
Northern Cheyenne Arts & Crafts Assn.
Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation
U.S. 212 & St. Hwy. 315 at Lame Deer
Lame Deer, MT 59043
Northern Plains Indian Crafts Assn.
in the Museum of the Plains Indian
P.O. Box E, on U.S. 89
Browning, MT 59417
Phone: 406-338-5661
(June-September)
New Jersey
Craft Guild Images
221 Westwood Drive
Westwood, NJ 07675
Phone: 201-664-4465
New Mexico
Dine Bi Arts Cooperative
P.0. Box 939
Crownpoint, NM 87313-0939
Phone: 505-786-5419 OR 505-786-5596
Fax: 505-786-5593
Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise 4198 US-491 Shiprock, NM 87420 Phone: 505-368-4900 Wedsite: www.gonavajo.com/
Ramah Navajo Weavers Assn.
PO. Box 153
Pine Hill, NM 87357
Phone: 505-775-3253
Tierra Wools PO. Box 229 Los Ojos, NM 87551 Phone: 505-588-7231 Website: www.handweavers.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/tierrawools/
Zuni Craftsmen Cooperative Assn. PO. Box 426 St. Hwy 53 Zuni Indian Reservation Zuni, NM 87327 Phone: 505-782-4425 Facebook: www.facebook.com/ZuniCraftsmenCooperative/
New York
PO Pollsku
12 Sarinac Avenue
Lake Placid, NY 12946
Phone: 518-523-1311
North Carolina
Association of Artisans, Inc.
18 King Street
Halifax, NC 27839
Phone: 919-583-2278
Blue Ridge Hearthside Crafts Gallery
Main Street
Bowling Rock, NC 28605
Phone: 704-963-5252
Dan River Art Market at Danbury
Main Street
Danbury, NC 27016
Phone: 910-593-2808
Mace Crafts Association
2846 Georgia Road
Franklin, NC 28734
Phone: 704-524-7878
Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, Inc. P.O. Box 310 Hwy. 441 Cherokee Indian Reservation Cherokee, NC 28719 Phone: 704-497-3103 Fax: 704-497-4841 Website: www.quallaartsandcrafts.com/
Toe River Crafts 6274 Hwy. 80 S. Burnesville, NC 28714 Phone: 336-398-7201 Website: www.toerivercrafts.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/ToeRiverCrafts/
Watermark Assn. of Artisans, Inc.
150 Highway 158 East
PO. Box 397
Camden, NC 27921
Phone: 919-338-0853
Fax: 919-338-1444
North Dakota
Great Plains Native American Co-op
401 W. Main
Mandan, ND 58554
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Indian Arts & Crafts Co-op P.O. Box 966 Anadarko, OK 73005 Phone: 405-247-3486 Facebook: www.facebook.com/Oklahoma-Indian-Arts-Crafts-Co-operative-800008926826036/
Southern Plains Indian Museum Anadarko, OK 73005 Telephone: 405-247-3486 Website: www.doi.gov/iacb/southern-plains-indian-museum
Oregon
Oregon Crossing
107 S.W. First
Enterprise, OR 97828
Phone: 503-426-2006
South Carolina
Charleston Crafts, Inc. 38 QueenStreet Charleston, SC 29401 Phone: 803-723-2938 Website: www.shopcharlestoncrafts.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/Charleston-Crafts-Cooperative-Gallery-144346882283058/?ref=bookmarks Instagram: www.instagram.com/charleston_crafts/
South Dakota
Brule Sioux Arts & Crafts Co-op
P.0. Box 230
St. Francis, SD 57572
Phone: 605-747-2019
Oyate Kin Cultural Cooperative
c/o Wesley Hare, JR.
(2 MI. West & 6 MI. South of Wagner)
Marty, SD 57631
Tipi Shop Cooperative
P.O. Box 1542
515 W. Boulevard
Rapid City, SD 57709
Phone: 605-343-8128
Vermont
Artisans Hand 89 Main Street Montpelier, VT 05602 Phone: 802-229-9492 Website: www.artisanshand.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/artisanshand/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/artisanshandvt/
Virginia
Fine Crafts of Virginia, Ltd.
3031 W. Cary Street
Richmond, VA 23221
Phone: 804-278-9112
Houlston Mountain Artisans 214 Park St. SW. Abingdon, VA 24210 Phone: 276-628-7721 Website: www.holstonmtnarts.org/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/HolstonMountainArtisans/
Shadows of the Mountain
139 E. Jackson St.
Gate City, VA 24251
Phone: 540-386-2255
West Virginia
Art Company of Davis
P.O. Box 452
Route 32 & William Avenue
Davis, WV 26260
Phone: 304-259-4218
Cabin Creek Quilts 4208 Malden Drive Malden, WV 25306 Phone: 304-382-2685 Website: www.cabincreekquilts.com/
Crafters in the Glen
115 E. Main Street
Glenville, WV 26351
Phone: 304-462-8819
Lost River Artisans Cooperative P.O. Box 21 Virginia Border in Eastern Panhandle Lost River, WV 26811 Phone: 304-897-7242 Website: www.lostrivercraft.com/
Wisconsin
The Arts Cooperative
122 State Street
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-4790
Gift Sampler
275 W. Main Street
Waukesha, WI 53186
Phone: 414-544-1343
Q Artists Cooperative 1108 Main Street Stevens Point, WI 54481 Phone: 715-345-2888 Website: qartistscooperative.com