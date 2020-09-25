Information provided by www.rd.usda.gov/files/sr40.pdf and updated by SA. If you know of any other guilds or cooperatives, not mentioned below, in your area feel free to email melissaj@jpmediallc.com with the listing information.

Alabama

Freedom Quilting Bee Route 1, Box 43A Alberta, AL 36720 Phone:334-573-2225

Alaska

Interior Rivers Arts & Crafts Co-op Box 207 Aniak, AK 99557 Phone: 907-675-4418 Fax: 907-675-4419

Oomingmak Musk Ox Producers Co-operative 604 H Street Anchorage, AK 99501 Phone: 907-272-9225 Website: www.qiviut.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/muskox/

St. Lawrence Island Original Ivory Co-op, Ltd. P.O. Box 11 Gambrell, AK 99642 Phone: 907-985-5826

Taheta Arts and Cultural Group 605 "A" Street Anchorage, AK 99501 Phone: 907-272-5829

Yukon Flats Fur Cooperative c/o Dixie Alexander 243 Beaver Boulevard North pole, AK 99705 Phone: 907-488-7634 OR 907-662-2587

Arizona

Hopi Arts & Crafts-Silvercraft Co-op Guild P.O. Box 37 St. Hwy 264 (Hopi Indian Reservation) Second Mesa, AZ 86043 Phone: 520-734-2463

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise P.O. Box 160 (Jct 264 & Rt. 12 at Window Rock, Near AZ/NM State Line) Window Rock, AZ 86515 Phone: Website: www.gonavajo.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/navajoartsandcrafts/

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise P.O. Box 464 (Jct Hwy. 89 & 64) Cameron, AZ 86020 Phone:602-679-2228 Website: www.gonavajo.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/navajoartsandcrafts/

Arkansas

Arkansas Craft Guild P.O. Box 800 (Hwys. 5,9,& 14 North) Mountain View, AR 72560 Phone: 501-269-3897 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/

Arkansas Craft Guild 231A Central Ave. Hot Springs, AR 71901 Phone: 501-321-1640 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/

Arkansas Craft Guild 100 Markham Street (Excelsior Hotel Lobby) Little Rock, AR 72201 Phone: 501-371-0841 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/

Arkansas Craft Guild 33 Spring St. Eureka Springs, AR 72632 Phone: 501-253-7072 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/

Arkansas Craft Guild 518 West Dickson Street Fayetteville, AR 72701 Phone: 501-521-2016 Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArkansasCraftGuildMembership/

The Ironworks On the Square in Mtn. View Mountain View, AR 72560 Phone: 501-269-3999

California

Artist's Co-op of Mendocino, Inc 45270 Main Street Mendocino, CA 95460 Phone: 707-937-2217 Website: www.artcoopmendocino.com/

Artists' Collaborative Gallery 1007 Second Street Old Sacramento, CA 95814 Phone: 707-937-2217 Website: www.artcollab.com/

Arts & Crafts Cooperative, Inc. 1652 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94709 Phone: 510-843-2527 Website: www.accigallery.com

Earthworks 2547 8th Street, No. 33 Berkeley, CA 94710 Phone: 510-841-9810

Ferndale Arts Cooperative 580 Main, P.O. Box 723 Ferndale, CA 95536 Phone: 707-786-9634 Website: www.ferndalearts.com/

Gallery Saratoga Co-op, Inc. 14531 Big Basin Way, Unit #3 Saratoga, CA 95070 Phone: 408-867-0458

Made in Mendocino Artists Co-op P.0. Box 510 Hopland, CA 95449 Phone: 707-744-1300

Many Hands of San Diego, Inc. 302 Island Avenue #lOl San Diego, CA 92101 Phone: 619-557-8303

Nexus Woodshop 2707 8th Street Berkeley, CA 94710 Phone: 510-849-3599

The Artery 207 G Street Davis, CA 95616 Phone: 916-758-8330 Website: theartery.net

The Soft Touch 1580 Haight Street San Francisco, CA 94117 Phone: 415-863-3279

Valley Art Gallery 218 S. Main Street Salinas, CA 93901 Phone: 831-422-4162 Website: www.salinasvalleyartgallery.com

Trinity Alps Botannicals PO. Box 196 Burnt Ranch, CA 95527 Phone: 916-623-2211

Colorado

Boulder Arts & Crafts Co-op 1421 Pearl Street Mall Boulder, CA 80302 Phone: 303-443-3683 Website: boulderartsandcrafts.com

Connecticut

Gallery Shop of Wesleyan Potters 350 S. Main Street Middleton, CT 06457 Phone: 203-344-0039 Website: www.wesleyanpotters.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/WesleyanPotters/

Florida

Gainesville Artisans Guild 224 NW. 2nd Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601 Phone: 352-378-1383 Website: www.artisansguildgallery.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtisansGuildGallery Instagram: www.instagram.com/artisansguild

Georgia

Cooperative Crafts Store PO. Box 67 (at the Old Train Depot) Tullulah Falls, GA 30573 Phone: 706-754-6810

Cooperative Crafts Store On the Square Dillard, GA 30537 Phone: 706-746-5990

Iowa

Country Moments 401 Main Street Malvern, IA 51551 Phone: 712-624-9061

The Cupboard 100 South Frederick Olewein, IA 50662 Phone: 319-283-1475

The Spider‘s Webb Main Street Webb, IA 51366 Phone: 712-838-4344

Kentucky

David Appalachian Crafts Center P.O. Box 2, Hwy 404 David, KY 41616 Phone: 606-886-2377 Facebook: www.facebook.com/David-Appalachian-Crafts-139030589509323

Kentucky Hills Industries P.0. Box 186 Pine Knott, KY 42635 Phone: 606-354-2813

Morris Fork Crafts 930 Morris ForkRoad Booneville, KY 41314 Phone: 606-398-2194

Pine Mountain-Letcher County Crafts Cooperative, Inc. 135 W. Main Street Whitesburg, KY 41858 Phone: 606-633-2362

Taylorsville Jailhouse Arts & Crafts Taylorsville Jailhouse Cross Street Taylorsville, KY 40071 Phone: 502-477-6654

Maine

Eastern Bay Cooperative Gallery P.O. Box 126, Main Street Stonington, ME 04681 Phone: 207-367-5006

H.O.M.E. Inc. P.O. Box 10 Routes 1,3, & 5 Orland, ME 04472 Phone: 207-469-7961 Fax: 207-469-1023

Massachusettes

Cambridge Artists Cooperative 59A Church Street Cambridge 02138 Telephone: 617-868-4434 Website: cambridgeartistscoopshop.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/cambridgeartistscoop/

Clever Hand Gallery 52 Central Street Wellesley 02181 Telephone: 617-235-3272 Website: www.cleverhandgallery.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/clever.hand.gallery/

Minnesota

Association Artists in Wood c/o Art Kliniske RR 2, Box 177 Bemidji, MN 56601 Phone: 218-751-0901

The Brown Bag Cooperative 1319 Pacific Avenue Benson, MN 56215 Phone: 612-843-4060

Ke-noo Manitok Wild Rice P.O. Box 97 Callaway, MN 56521 Phone: 218-375-3435 OR 800-726-1863 Fax: 218-375-4765

Lady Slippers Designs Route 3, Box 556 Bemidji, MN 56601 Phone: 218-751-0763 (retail sales by appointment only) Fax: 218-751-0410 Website: www.ladyslipperdesigns.us/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/Ladyslipper-Designs-111632658856782/?fref=ts

Minnesota Everlasting Co-op P.O. Box 102 Henning, MN 56551 Phone: 218-583-2533

Northwoods Pioneer Crafts Co-op P.O. Box 175 Two Harbors, MN 55616 Phone: 218-0834-4175 Website: www.pioneercrafts.com/

Mississippi

Artists and Crafters Gallery 102 Main Street Starkville, MS 39759 Phone: 601-324-3562

BJ’S 124 Court Square Carthage, MS 39051 Phone: 601-267-4179

Montana

Blackfeet Crafts Association P.O. Box 51 (Sales Shop on U.S. 89 in St. Mary) Browning, MT 59417 Open June 15-September 15

Northern Cheyenne Arts & Crafts Assn. Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation U.S. 212 & St. Hwy. 315 at Lame Deer Lame Deer, MT 59043

Northern Plains Indian Crafts Assn. in the Museum of the Plains Indian P.O. Box E, on U.S. 89 Browning, MT 59417 Phone: 406-338-5661 (June-September)

New Jersey

Craft Guild Images 221 Westwood Drive Westwood, NJ 07675 Phone: 201-664-4465

New Mexico

Dine Bi Arts Cooperative P.0. Box 939 Crownpoint, NM 87313-0939 Phone: 505-786-5419 OR 505-786-5596 Fax: 505-786-5593

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise 4198 US-491 Shiprock, NM 87420 Phone: 505-368-4900 Wedsite: www.gonavajo.com/

Ramah Navajo Weavers Assn. PO. Box 153 Pine Hill, NM 87357 Phone: 505-775-3253

Tierra Wools PO. Box 229 Los Ojos, NM 87551 Phone: 505-588-7231 Website: www.handweavers.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/tierrawools/

Zuni Craftsmen Cooperative Assn. PO. Box 426 St. Hwy 53 Zuni Indian Reservation Zuni, NM 87327 Phone: 505-782-4425 Facebook: www.facebook.com/ZuniCraftsmenCooperative/

New York

PO Pollsku 12 Sarinac Avenue Lake Placid, NY 12946 Phone: 518-523-1311

North Carolina

Association of Artisans, Inc. 18 King Street Halifax, NC 27839 Phone: 919-583-2278

Blue Ridge Hearthside Crafts Gallery Main Street Bowling Rock, NC 28605 Phone: 704-963-5252

Dan River Art Market at Danbury Main Street Danbury, NC 27016 Phone: 910-593-2808

Mace Crafts Association 2846 Georgia Road Franklin, NC 28734 Phone: 704-524-7878

Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, Inc. P.O. Box 310 Hwy. 441 Cherokee Indian Reservation Cherokee, NC 28719 Phone: 704-497-3103 Fax: 704-497-4841 Website: www.quallaartsandcrafts.com/

Toe River Crafts 6274 Hwy. 80 S. Burnesville, NC 28714 Phone: 336-398-7201 Website: www.toerivercrafts.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/ToeRiverCrafts/

Watermark Assn. of Artisans, Inc. 150 Highway 158 East PO. Box 397 Camden, NC 27921 Phone: 919-338-0853 Fax: 919-338-1444

North Dakota

Great Plains Native American Co-op 401 W. Main Mandan, ND 58554

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Indian Arts & Crafts Co-op P.O. Box 966 Anadarko, OK 73005 Phone: 405-247-3486 Facebook: www.facebook.com/Oklahoma-Indian-Arts-Crafts-Co-operative-800008926826036/

Southern Plains Indian Museum Anadarko, OK 73005 Telephone: 405-247-3486 Website: www.doi.gov/iacb/southern-plains-indian-museum

Oregon

Oregon Crossing 107 S.W. First Enterprise, OR 97828 Phone: 503-426-2006

South Carolina

Charleston Crafts, Inc. 38 QueenStreet Charleston, SC 29401 Phone: 803-723-2938 Website: www.shopcharlestoncrafts.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/Charleston-Crafts-Cooperative-Gallery-144346882283058/?ref=bookmarks Instagram: www.instagram.com/charleston_crafts/

South Dakota

Brule Sioux Arts & Crafts Co-op P.0. Box 230 St. Francis, SD 57572 Phone: 605-747-2019

Oyate Kin Cultural Cooperative c/o Wesley Hare, JR. (2 MI. West & 6 MI. South of Wagner) Marty, SD 57631

Tipi Shop Cooperative P.O. Box 1542 515 W. Boulevard Rapid City, SD 57709 Phone: 605-343-8128

Vermont

Artisans Hand 89 Main Street Montpelier, VT 05602 Phone: 802-229-9492 Website: www.artisanshand.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/artisanshand/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/artisanshandvt/

Virginia

Fine Crafts of Virginia, Ltd. 3031 W. Cary Street Richmond, VA 23221 Phone: 804-278-9112

Houlston Mountain Artisans 214 Park St. SW. Abingdon, VA 24210 Phone: 276-628-7721 Website: www.holstonmtnarts.org/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/HolstonMountainArtisans/

Shadows of the Mountain 139 E. Jackson St. Gate City, VA 24251 Phone: 540-386-2255

West Virginia

Art Company of Davis P.O. Box 452 Route 32 & William Avenue Davis, WV 26260 Phone: 304-259-4218

Cabin Creek Quilts 4208 Malden Drive Malden, WV 25306 Phone: 304-382-2685 Website: www.cabincreekquilts.com/

Crafters in the Glen 115 E. Main Street Glenville, WV 26351 Phone: 304-462-8819

Lost River Artisans Cooperative P.O. Box 21 Virginia Border in Eastern Panhandle Lost River, WV 26811 Phone: 304-897-7242 Website: www.lostrivercraft.com/

Wisconsin

The Arts Cooperative 122 State Street Madison, WI 53703 Phone: 608-257-4790

Gift Sampler 275 W. Main Street Waukesha, WI 53186 Phone: 414-544-1343