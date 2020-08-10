The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
Handmade Business is now part of Sunshine Artist. Subscribers can read the issue above and find the Handmade Business magazine section starting after Page 86.
Sunshine Artist
Features
6 The 100 Best Fine Art & Design Shows
Chosen by Sunshine Artist readers
26 The 100 Best Classic & Contemporary Craft Shows
Chosen by Sunshine Artist readers
Handmade Business
Features
HB4 Proper Packaging Pays Offs
The best ways to package your products for shipping
By Melissa Jones
Columns
HB3 Just Ask
Display Dilemmas
HB6 HeARTbeat
The Artistic Entrepreneur