Handmade Business is now part of Sunshine Artist. Subscribers can read the issue above and find the Handmade Business magazine section starting after Page 86.

Sunshine Artist

Features

6 The 100 Best Fine Art & Design Shows

Chosen by Sunshine Artist readers

26 The 100 Best Classic & Contemporary Craft Shows

Chosen by Sunshine Artist readers

Handmade Business

Features

HB4 Proper Packaging Pays Offs

The best ways to package your products for shipping

By Melissa Jones

Columns

HB3 Just Ask

Display Dilemmas

HB6 HeARTbeat

The Artistic Entrepreneur