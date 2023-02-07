The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
FEATURES
14 Resources To Find Your Best Shows
Learn how artists plan their show schedules and use some of their advice to find more festivals.
17 How to Attract People to Your Booth
Artists share tips and tricks to draw attendees into their booths at art shows.
20 200 Best Ballot
Cast your vote to help determine the 200 best shows of 2022.
23 Make Your Application Stand Out
Three promoters provide details about their jurying processes.
26 A Word About Taxes
Find out where to go for resources about taxes, incentives, and more.
29 How Plato Can Improve Your Photos
Focus on how to use composition to create stronger images of your work.
98 Do You Have a Safety Net?
Put safeguards in place to protect yourself from fires, floods, and hurricanes.
105 Options To Sell Your Work Online
Read which platforms other artists use and how to drive customers to the sites.
ON THE COVER: Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art, Madison, IN. Photo courtesy of Laura Gardner Photography
IN EVERY ISSUE
6 Editor’s Note
8 Life on the Road
33 Event Listing Index
37 Event Listings
65 Show Reviews
102 The Creative Wholesaler
109 Advertiser Index
110 HeARTbeat