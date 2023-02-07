The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

FEATURES

14 Resources To Find Your Best Shows

Learn how artists plan their show schedules and use some of their advice to find more festivals.

17 How to Attract People to Your Booth

Artists share tips and tricks to draw attendees into their booths at art shows.

20 200 Best Ballot

Cast your vote to help determine the 200 best shows of 2022.

23 Make Your Application Stand Out

Three promoters provide details about their jurying processes.

26 A Word About Taxes

Find out where to go for resources about taxes, incentives, and more.

29 How Plato Can Improve Your Photos

Focus on how to use composition to create stronger images of your work.

98 Do You Have a Safety Net?

Put safeguards in place to protect yourself from fires, floods, and hurricanes.

105 Options To Sell Your Work Online

Read which platforms other artists use and how to drive customers to the sites.

ON THE COVER: Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art, Madison, IN. Photo courtesy of Laura Gardner Photography

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor’s Note

8 Life on the Road

33 Event Listing Index

37 Event Listings

65 Show Reviews

102 The Creative Wholesaler

109 Advertiser Index

110 HeARTbeat