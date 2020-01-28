How to Price Handmade Items Course

80 minutes of Q&A, Workbooks, and an exclusive new Pricing Calculator, all designed specifically to help you price handmade items.

Presenters

Adrianne Stone, entrepreneur and creator of the Wholesale Pricing Calculator. Spent three years honing her pricing strategy and calculations to develop this process.

Adrianne is the founder of Stockabl.com. Learn more here.

.

Stephanie Hintz, former editor, Handmade Business

.

Do you struggle with how to price handmade jewelry or similar products?

What You’ll Learn

Why the “cost + materials X2” formula could lead you right out of business

How to determine your actual overhead and how do you calculate it

How to identify whether you should be selling a particular product line — or not

How to calculate what you should really be paying yourself as an hourly wage

Learn how pricing and branding go hand-in-hand to create a perceived value for your product line

Understand the difference between “markup” and “profit”

How to establish a wholesale percentage tier for every product you create

How you can sell fewer products and make more money

Whether you need to learn how to price handmade jewelry or how to price handmade items of another type, this calculator will work for you

What You’ll Get

80-minute webinar video (downloadable)

Workbook (PDF download) – Quizzes (to ensure you’re learning), Initial Calculations, More

New and Exclusive Downloadable Pricing Calculator. In addition to a product pricing calculator, it has materials index, cost of goods and overhead costs calculators.

Here’s what others are saying about the wholesale pricing calculator

“Awesome…this is going to be a lot of help for a lot of people. I’ve been wholesaling for a number of years but will be using this to run the figures as a check on where we are. Thanks for the work you put into this!” – Karyn Belknap

“This calculator is so cool! I think this is a tool a lot of small businesses would love to have!!! It is something that is invaluable to anyone with pricing questions or pricing struggles.” – Natalie Jacob, Etymology Jewelry

