Features
8 Sunshine Artist’s All-Time Favorites
Top Five Shows Selected
By Diana Jones
16 Strong Sales for Artists at Spring Event
Fair held days after mask mandate lifted
By Vicki Rocker
50 Security at Craft Shows
Strategies to protect your booth
By Patrice Lewis
52 Indoor vs. Outdoor Shows
How to Prepare
By Patrice Lewis