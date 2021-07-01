The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Features

8 Sunshine Artist’s All-Time Favorites

Top Five Shows Selected

By Diana Jones

16 Strong Sales for Artists at Spring Event

Fair held days after mask mandate lifted

By Vicki Rocker

50 Security at Craft Shows

Strategies to protect your booth

By Patrice Lewis

52 Indoor vs. Outdoor Shows

How to Prepare

By Patrice Lewis