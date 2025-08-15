The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

FEATURES

8 The 100 Best Fine Art & Design Shows

Learn which FA shows artists were most successful at in 2024 and read about this year’s top one.

26 The 100 Best Classic & Contemporary Craft Shows

Discover the CC fairs artists experienced their best sales at last year and a bit about the No. 1 show.

106 Master Your Juried Show Application

Three promoters share their tops tips to make applications stand out in the jury process.

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor’s Note

41 Event Listing Index

46 Event Listings

83 Show Reviews

109 Advertiser Index

110 HeARTbeat

ON THE COVER

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair Minneapolis, Minnesota Photo courtesy of Homespun Events Artisan Grace McCracken at Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Woods Columbiana, Ohio Photo courtesy of Matt Ciampaglione