The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

Still have questions? Contact us here.

Features

8 2021 Year in Review

A Snapshot of the Year after a Return to In-Person Festivals

12 Who are Your Customers?

Know Your Products and Your Markets

By Angie Landsverk

14 Christmas Made in the South

Forty Years Later, Show’s Vision is the Same

On the Cover:

The work of Roth Metal Creations Wausau Festival of Arts, Wausau, WI