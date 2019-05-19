Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.Still have questions? Contact us here.
August 2019
VOL. 45 NO. 520
Features
8 Spotlight on Success
Walking the Tightrope of Handmade
By Stephanie Finnegan
14 Finding the Right Online Selling Platform
Best place to launch your business online
By Lisa Anderson Shaffer
20 Covering Your Assets
Importance of handmade insurance
By Greg Skaljac
22 Creating the Best Line Sheet
How to keep your orders in line
By Patrice Lewis
34 Gallery Glance
The Legality of Gallery Art
By Daniel Grant
Columns
26 Just Ask
Planning Your Products for Wholesale
28 Hands on Photography
Promotions in an Instant
38 Heartbeat
Departments
6 Editor’s Letter
7 Industry News
39 Advertiser Index