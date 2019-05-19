The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
August 2019

VOL. 45 NO. 520

Features
8 Spotlight on Success
Walking the Tightrope of Handmade
By Stephanie Finnegan

14 Finding the Right Online Selling Platform
Best place to launch your business online
By Lisa Anderson Shaffer

20 Covering Your Assets
Importance of handmade insurance
By Greg Skaljac

22 Creating the Best Line Sheet
How to keep your orders in line
By Patrice Lewis

34 Gallery Glance
The Legality of Gallery Art
By Daniel Grant

Columns
26 Just Ask
Planning Your Products for Wholesale

28 Hands on Photography
Promotions in an Instant

38 Heartbeat

Departments
6 Editor’s Letter
7 Industry News
39 Advertiser Index