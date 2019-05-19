The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

August 2019



VOL. 45 NO. 520

Features

8 Spotlight on Success

Walking the Tightrope of Handmade

By Stephanie Finnegan



14 Finding the Right Online Selling Platform

Best place to launch your business online

By Lisa Anderson Shaffer



20 Covering Your Assets

Importance of handmade insurance

By Greg Skaljac



22 Creating the Best Line Sheet

How to keep your orders in line

By Patrice Lewis



34 Gallery Glance

The Legality of Gallery Art

By Daniel Grant



Columns

26 Just Ask

Planning Your Products for Wholesale



28 Hands on Photography

Promotions in an Instant



38 Heartbeat



Departments

6 Editor’s Letter

7 Industry News

39 Advertiser Index