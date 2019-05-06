Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.
6 Spotlight on Success
Supporting an Ancient
Artistic Tradition
By Joyce Marder
10 Handmade Law
Donations and tax law implications
By Daniel Grant
12 Gallery Glance
The delicate process of courting
a gallery owner
By Daniel Grant
18 The Wonderful World of Wholesale
Lessons in building your business
By Diane Sulg
22 Guerilla Marketing Tactics That Work
Getting your brand noticed
By Laura Fitch