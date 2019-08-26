Handmade Business November 2019

The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

November 2019

VOL. 45 NO. 522

FEATURES

FEATURES

6 Paying Homage to the Number 10

The winners of American Craft Week’s 10th anniversary celebration contest are announced

By Diane Sulg



14 What’s in a Logo?

Tips to creating the perfect logo

By Laura Fitch



23 The Digital Buzz on Logo Creation

By Melissa Jones



34 To Copyright or Trademark: That is the question

Get the best protection for your logo

By Daniel Grant