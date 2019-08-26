Handmade Business November 2019

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.Still have questions? Contact us here.
November 2019
VOL. 45 NO. 522
FEATURES
6 Paying Homage to the Number 10
The winners of American Craft Week’s 10th anniversary celebration contest are announced
By Diane Sulg
14 What’s in a Logo?
Tips to creating the perfect logo
By Laura Fitch
23 The Digital Buzz on Logo Creation
By Melissa Jones
34 To Copyright or Trademark: That is the question
Get the best protection for your logo
By Daniel Grant