Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.Still have questions? Contact us here.
September 2019
VOL. 45 NO. 521
FEATURES
8 Spotlight on Success
An Artist’s Heart
By Joyce Marder
12 Shoestring Marketing
7 ways to market your business on the cheap
By William J. Lynott
16 Gallery Glance
Inside a family-owned Seattle gallery
By Joyce Marder
20 Creative Lighting Solutions
Brighten up your booth
By Stephanie Hintz
22 Finance your business
How to start up your handmade business
By Patrice Lewis
34 Timely, Affordable, Professional Assistance
Get help for the things you can’t do
By Mark E. Battersby