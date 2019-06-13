The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

September 2019

VOL. 45 NO. 521

FEATURES

8 Spotlight on Success

An Artist’s Heart

By Joyce Marder



12 Shoestring Marketing

7 ways to market your business on the cheap

By William J. Lynott



16 Gallery Glance

Inside a family-owned Seattle gallery

By Joyce Marder

20 Creative Lighting Solutions

Brighten up your booth

By Stephanie Hintz

22 Finance your business

How to start up your handmade business

By Patrice Lewis



34 Timely, Affordable, Professional Assistance

Get help for the things you can’t do

By Mark E. Battersby