The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

Still have questions? Contact us here.

Features

8 Ready, Set, Learn

Top Picks From Fellow Artists

By Angie Landsverk

11 From Law to Art

Potter Chronicles Second Career in New Series

By Scott Obernberger

14 Take a Working Vacation

Some Must-sees in Pennsylvania

19 Georgia Festival a Hit

Promoter and City Become Partners for Annual Event

34 Event Listings

54 HeARTbeat

On the Cover

Artsplosure – The Raleigh Arts Festival, Raleigh, NC