Handmade Business is now part of Sunshine Artist. Subscribers can read the issue above and find the Handmade Business magazine section starting after Page 54.
Sunshine Artist
Features
8 3 Ways to Make Your Art Business Indestructible
Solidify your business with these 3 easy steps
By Linda Barutha
11 Historical Reviews of Shows
Overall synopsis of upcoming shows
By Melissa Jones
Handmade Business
Features
HB4 Carving Up a Business
How woodcarver Greg Macdonald whittled his way to a career
By Melissa Jones
HB6 The Power of Packaging
Get the most out of your product’s packaging
By Laura Fitch
Columns
HB3 Just Ask
Staying on Task
HB8 HeARTbeat
Rockstar with a Torch
