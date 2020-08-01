The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Handmade Business is now part of Sunshine Artist. Subscribers can read the issue above and find the Handmade Business magazine section starting after Page 54.

Sunshine Artist

Features

8 3 Ways to Make Your Art Business Indestructible

Solidify your business with these 3 easy steps

By Linda Barutha

11 Historical Reviews of Shows

Overall synopsis of upcoming shows

By Melissa Jones

Handmade Business

Features

HB4 Carving Up a Business

How woodcarver Greg Macdonald whittled his way to a career

By Melissa Jones

HB6 The Power of Packaging

Get the most out of your product’s packaging

By Laura Fitch

Columns

HB3 Just Ask

Staying on Task

HB8 HeARTbeat

Rockstar with a Torch

