The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

Still have questions? Contact us here.

FEATURES

14 Websites, Social Media, and Podcasts

Take your marketing to the next level with these tips from a photographer.

20 Mosaic Makers Collective

Learn about a Texas collective with a focus on handmade, female-inspired goods.

27 Let’s Talk About Marketing

See which methods artists say work best for promoting their work and upcoming show schedules.

66 How To Market

Three promoters share their strategies and provide advice about how to get the word out.

78 Artists and Day Jobs

Reduce financial stress and pressure to make money from your art with a flexible work schedule.

Make the most of your space and invite people into it with advice from three different promoters.

82 The Frugal Wholesaler

Follow the examples of these makers to reduce your product and operating expenses.

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor’s Note

8 Life on the Road

29 Event Listing Index

33 Event Listings

69 Show Reviews

85 Advertiser Index

86 HeARTbeat

ON THE COVER : Beaux Arts Festival of Art Coral Gables, Florida Photo courtesy of Joe Hiltabidel