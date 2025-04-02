The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
FEATURES
14 Websites, Social Media, and Podcasts
Take your marketing to the next level with these tips from a photographer.
20 Mosaic Makers Collective
Learn about a Texas collective with a focus on handmade, female-inspired goods.
27 Let’s Talk About Marketing
See which methods artists say work best for promoting their work and upcoming show schedules.
66 How To Market
Three promoters share their strategies and provide advice about how to get the word out.
78 Artists and Day Jobs
Reduce financial stress and pressure to make money from your art with a flexible work schedule.
Make the most of your space and invite people into it with advice from three different promoters.
82 The Frugal Wholesaler
Follow the examples of these makers to reduce your product and operating expenses.
IN EVERY ISSUE
6 Editor’s Note
8 Life on the Road
29 Event Listing Index
33 Event Listings
69 Show Reviews
85 Advertiser Index
86 HeARTbeat
ON THE COVER : Beaux Arts Festival of Art Coral Gables, Florida Photo courtesy of Joe Hiltabidel