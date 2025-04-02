The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

FEATURES   

14 Websites, Social Media, and Podcasts 
Take your marketing to the next level with these tips from a photographer. 

20 Mosaic Makers Collective 
Learn about a Texas collective with a focus on handmade, female-inspired goods. 

27 Let’s Talk About Marketing 
See which methods artists say work best for promoting their work and upcoming show schedules. 

66 How To Market 
Three promoters share their strategies and provide advice about how to get the word out. 

78 Artists and Day Jobs 
Reduce financial stress and pressure to make money from your art with a flexible work schedule. 
Make the most of your space and invite people into it with advice from three different promoters. 

82 The Frugal Wholesaler 
Follow the examples of these makers to reduce your product and operating expenses. 

IN EVERY ISSUE  
6 Editor’s Note        
8 Life on the Road  
29 Event Listing Index        
33 Event Listings 
69 Show Reviews 
85 Advertiser Index        
86 HeARTbeat     

ON THE COVER : Beaux Arts Festival of Art Coral Gables, Florida  Photo courtesy of  Joe Hiltabidel 