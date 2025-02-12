The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

FEATURES

15 Photography in 2025

Learn how photography is returning to its roots due to a renewed interest in film and how to find an affordable camera.

20 200 Best Ballot

Cast your vote by the end of April to help determine the 200 best shows of 2024.

23 What’s New?

Find ways to refresh your line and keep store owners and their customers interested in your products.

26 Let’s Talk About Booth Designs

Artists share their top tips and tricks for creating displays that attract attendees to their booths.

30 Design Your Booth

Make the most of your space and invite people into it with advice from three different promoters.

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor’s Note

8 Life on the Road

33 Show Reviews

41 Event Listing Index

45 Event Listings

109 Advertiser Index

110 HeARTbeat

ON THE COVER

Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: Balloon Festival Show Albuquerque, New Mexico Photo courtesy of Rio Grande Festivals + + Jonathan Phillips Photography