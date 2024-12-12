The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

FEATURES

14 How To Price Your Art

Follow this advice to learn how to tend your career, research your audience, and patiently grow your market.

24 Let’s Talk About Weather Challenges

Artists share how they protect their work at outdoor shows and their top recommendations for other artists.

32 Prepare for the Weather

Two promoters provide tips about how to be ready for whatever may come your way.

36 Turning Art Into Products

Find your place in the wholesale market by transforming your creations into goods.

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor’s Note

8 Life on the Road

41 Event Listing Index

45 Event Listings

77 Show Reviews

109 Advertiser Index

110 HeARTbeat

ON THE COVER: Furniture maker Justin Kauffman at Waterford Fair Waterford, Virginia Photo courtesy of Waterford Foundation