Sunshine Artist

6 Standardized Show Guidelines

Keeping the industry safe

10 Changing Your Business Model

How to make digital demos work for you

16 Show Changes

Up-to-date show changes due to COVID-19

HB1 Handmade Business

Business advice and inspiration for handmade artisans and makers.

HB4 Social Media Shenanigans

Know your rights when posting images on social media platforms

HB6 Just Ask

Making a Living in Crafts

HB8 HeARTbeat

Sew Perfect!