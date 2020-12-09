The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.
Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.
Still have questions? Contact us here.
Sunshine Artist
6 Standardized Show Guidelines
Keeping the industry safe
10 Changing Your Business Model
How to make digital demos work for you
16 Show Changes
Up-to-date show changes due to COVID-19
HB1 Handmade Business
Business advice and inspiration for handmade artisans and makers.
HB4 Social Media Shenanigans
Know your rights when posting images on social media platforms
HB6 Just Ask
Making a Living in Crafts
HB8 HeARTbeat
Sew Perfect!