The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.
Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.
Still have questions? Contact us here.
Features
8 Marketing Advice for Artists
How to Close Sales for Future Shows
By Scott Obernberger
10 Take a Working Vacation
Some Must-sees in New York
13 New York Festival Ready to Return
Volunteers Run Neighborhood Event
By Angie Landsverk
16 State Reports
28 Event Listings
46 HeARTbeat
ON THE COVER: Wood artist Mark Waninger, 4 Bridges Arts Festival, Chattanooga, TN