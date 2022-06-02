The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Features

8 Marketing Advice for Artists

How to Close Sales for Future Shows

By Scott Obernberger

10 Take a Working Vacation

Some Must-sees in New York

13 New York Festival Ready to Return

Volunteers Run Neighborhood Event

By Angie Landsverk

16 State Reports

28 Event Listings

46 HeARTbeat

ON THE COVER: Wood artist Mark Waninger, 4 Bridges Arts Festival, Chattanooga, TN