Features

8 Artists on the Road

How They Handle Transportation, Lodging, Meals

By Angie Landsverk

12 Connecting With Customers

Smile, Tell Them Your Story

By Scott Obernberger

13 Take a Working Vacation

Some Must-sees in Michigan

16 Rittenhouse Square Show Hits 95 Years

17 State Reports

28 Event Listings

46 HeARTbeat

On the Cover: The 70th Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival, Fairhope, AL