Handmade Business

FedEx Ground Now Running Six Days a Week

September 17, 2018
FedEx Ground Now Running Six Days a Week

By Michael Guta/Small Business Trends

With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has announced it is expanding its US operations to six days per week year round.

In the past, FedEx only ran six or seven-day ground operations during the busy holiday shopping season. It should not come as a surprise this change comes shortly after Amazon announced the purchase of twenty thousand delivery vans along with a program to help local small businesses start a delivery service.

READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE HERE

197 Views
Share This
Previous article
Mobile Point-of-Sale Systems are King of Green
Next article
Amazon Launches Small Business Shop
Handmade Business
Handmade Business

Articles by the editors of Handmade Business.

Related Posts