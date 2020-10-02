The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

Still have questions? Contact us here.

Features

6 Fall/Winter List of Shows

Must-attend shows this fall/winter



12 Gallery Q: A gallery owned and controlled by artists

By Melissa Jones



14 Show Changes

Up-to-date show changes due to COVID-19



HB1 Handmade Business

Business advice and inspiration for handmade artisans and makers.

Departments

5 Editor’s Letter

16 Eye on Deadlines

20 Event Listing Index

24 Event Listings

HB9 Advertiser Index

On the Cover: Alexandria Fine Art Festival – Formerly King Street. Alexandria, VA