Features
6 Fall/Winter List of Shows
Must-attend shows this fall/winter
12 Gallery Q: A gallery owned and controlled by artists
By Melissa Jones
14 Show Changes
Up-to-date show changes due to COVID-19
HB1 Handmade Business
Business advice and inspiration for handmade artisans and makers.
Departments
5 Editor’s Letter
16 Eye on Deadlines
20 Event Listing Index
24 Event Listings
HB9 Advertiser Index
On the Cover: Alexandria Fine Art Festival – Formerly King Street. Alexandria, VA