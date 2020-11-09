The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.

Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.

Still have questions? Contact us here.

Features

6 Art is the Highest Form of Hope

By Bill Kinney, Paragon Events

10 Year in Review

Recap of 2020 and projections for 2021

By Melissa Jones

14 Creating a Virtual Art Fair Booth

Selling your art at the virtual level

By Patrice Lewis

HB1 Handmade Business

Business advice and inspiration for handmade artisans and makers.

Departments

5 Editor’s Letter

8 Show Shots

18 Show Changes

20 Eye on Deadlines 22 FastAudit Form

23 Show Listing Form

25 Event Listing Index

28 Event Listings

HB11 Advertiser Index

On the Cover: Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts