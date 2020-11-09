The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
Features
6 Art is the Highest Form of Hope
By Bill Kinney, Paragon Events
10 Year in Review
Recap of 2020 and projections for 2021
By Melissa Jones
14 Creating a Virtual Art Fair Booth
Selling your art at the virtual level
By Patrice Lewis
HB1 Handmade Business
Business advice and inspiration for handmade artisans and makers.
Departments
5 Editor’s Letter
8 Show Shots
18 Show Changes
20 Eye on Deadlines 22 FastAudit Form
23 Show Listing Form
25 Event Listing Index
28 Event Listings
HB11 Advertiser Index
On the Cover: Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts