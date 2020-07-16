WE HAVE A DEAL FOR YOU!

We understand your financial plight, so this year you can join ACW for zero, nada, nothing! Yes, you can join ACW 2020 without charge! Now please understand, we too have lost significant funding. So if you can afford to help us, we are truly grateful. The sign-up page will allow you to pay $0*, $10, $25, $50 or even $100. Pay what you can, but most importantly, please join today!

Great things can happen when we join forces! As has been said many times, we are all in this together!

P.S. We will recognize $100 participants on the homepage of our website with sincere thanks! *When signing up for free, please select PAYMENT METHOD: I am a CRAFT member (fee waived) even if you are not a CRAFT member.