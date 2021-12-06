The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.
Have a website login already? Log in and start reading now.
Never created a website login before? Find your Customer Number (it’s on your mailing label), click above, then click First Time Registration top-right.
Still have questions? Contact us here.
Features
8 Preparing for the 2022 Season
Artists, Promoters Share Their Plans
By Angie Landsverk
16 Take a Working Vacation
Some Must-sees on Florida’s Gulf Coast
20 Thirty Years and Going Strong
Promoter Gives Ideas for Nonprofits, Groups
On the Cover
Art Fair on the Square, Madison, WI