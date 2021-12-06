The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

Features

8 Preparing for the 2022 Season

Artists, Promoters Share Their Plans

By Angie Landsverk

16 Take a Working Vacation

Some Must-sees on Florida’s Gulf Coast

20 Thirty Years and Going Strong

Promoter Gives Ideas for Nonprofits, Groups

On the Cover

Art Fair on the Square, Madison, WI