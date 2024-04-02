The digital magazine can be seen only by paid members who are logged in.

FEATURES

14 Let’s Talk About Security

Artists provide tips and best practices for exhibiting at shows.

23 Buzz in Art Studios

See how an artist grew and diversified her business model.

31 Faking It or Fixing It?

Learn when to edit your photos and how to do so as well.

35 Clear Conscience

Use a broad network to focus on copyright infringement.

39 How Security Is Managed

Two promoters share procedures for during shows and overnight.

99 Knoxville’s Maker Exchange

Discover how this space in Tennessee came to be and how it works.

106 The Trade Show Is Ending – Now What?

Follow these steps at the end of the show and when you return home.

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor’s Note

8 Life on the Road

41 Event Listing Index

45 Event Listings

80 Show Reviews

109 Advertiser Index

110 HeARTbeat

ON THE COVER: Artist Annie Flynn at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Miami, Florida Photo courtesy of Joe Hiltabidel